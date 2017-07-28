Ashley Chesters takes lead as European Open play suspended

HAMBURG — Ashley Chesters carded a 5-under 67 to take the lead at 9-under in the second round of the European Open, which was suspended due to failing light on Friday.

The 27-year-old, who also had a bogey-free round on the opening day, was tied with fellow Englishman Jordan Smith at 8-under when play was halted due to a heavy downpour.

Smith missed his last 11-foot par putt on the ninth hole when play resumed almost four hours later, while Chesters shot his fifth birdie to take sole leadership.

Siddikur Rahman carded a 66 and was one stroke behind Chesters, along with defending champion Alexander Levy, Stuart Manley, and Richard McEvoy, who all have to complete their second rounds on Saturday morning.