Astros put Springer on DL with quad discomfort

DETROIT — The Houston Astros have put outfielder George Springer on the 10-day disabled list because of left quadriceps discomfort.

The move, announced before Friday night's game at Detroit, was retroactive to Tuesday.

Houston also activated left-hander Dallas Keuchel and right-hander Will Harris from the DL. Keuchel, Friday's starter, had been out with neck discomfort. He hadn't pitched since June 2.

Keuchel entered Friday with a 9-0 record and a 1.67 ERA. Manager A.J. Hinch says right-hander Brad Peacock (8-1) will be in the bullpen for the weekend, at least. Peacock has 23 appearances and 11 starts this year.

Springer is hitting .310 with a team-high 27 home runs for the AL West-leading Astros.

