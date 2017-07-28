Sports

Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki leaves game against Angels with ankle injury

Toronto Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki, second from right, gets a consoling pat from Los Angeles Angels first baseman C.J. Cron, left, as he is helped off the field by trainers George Poulis, right, and Mike Frosted after he injured himself awkwardly running across the first base bag in the third inning of their American League MLB baseball game in Toronto on Friday, July 28, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill

TORONTO — Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki left Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels with a sprained right ankle.

Tulowitzki hurt his ankle when he stepped awkwardly on first base after trying to run out a groundout in the third inning.

Tulowitzki's right foot looked to have caught the back of first baseman C.J. Cron's foot and part of the base at the same time as he stepped down before his ankle rolled over.

The 32-year-old needed to be helped off the field by team staff after briefly lying on the field in pain.

Tulowitzki has played in 65 games this season and missed time in April and May with a strained right hamstring.

He entered Friday's contest batting .250 with seven home runs and 26 RBIs.

