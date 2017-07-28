Capsules of Class of 2017 Hall of Fame inductees

Capsules of the Class of 2017 to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday:

___

JEFF BAGWELL: Born May 27, 1968, in Boston. ... 6 foot, 195-pound 1B. ... batted right, threw right. ... played 2,150 games in 15 seasons with Houston Astros. ... had 449 homers, 488 doubles, 202 steals, 1,401 walks, 1,517 runs and 1,529 RBIs. ... had a career on-base percentage of .408 and a .948 OPS to rank 22nd all-time. ... ranks 64th all-time with 79.6 Wins Above Replacement. ... 1991 NL rookie of the year and 1994 NL MVP. ... four-time All-Star. ... won three Silver Slugger Awards and one Gold Glove. ... retired in 2005.

___

TIM RAINES: Born Sept. 16, 1959, in Sanford, Florida. ... 5-foot-8, 160-pound OF, switch-hitter, threw right. ... played in 2,502 games in 23 seasons for Montreal Expos, Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees, Oakland Athletics, Baltimore Orioles and Florida Marlins. ... batted .294 for his career and had a .385 on-base percentage. ... finished career with 2,605 hits, 1,571 runs, 1,330 walks, 170 homers, 980 RBIs and 808 stolen bases, the fifth-highest total for stolen bases in major league history. ... stole 50 bases in his first 54 games in the majors and finished the strike-shortened 1981 season with 71 steals in 88 games. ... stole 70 or more bases from 1981-86, a major league record. ... his 84.7 per cent success rate tops the list among players with at least 400 stolen base attempts. ... won 1986 NL batting title with a .334 average. ... seven-time All-Star. ... joins Andre Dawson and Gary Carter as only players in the Hall of Fame representing the Expos. ... played for Yankees World Series champions in 1996 and 1998. ... retired in 2002.

___

IVAN "PUDGE" RODRIGUEZ: Born Nov. 27, 1971, in Manati, Puerto Rico. ... 5-foot-9, 205-pound C. ... batted right, threw right. ... played 2,543 games in 21 seasons with the Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, Florida Marlins, New York Yankees, Houston Astros and Washington Nationals. ... hit .296 with 2,844 hits, 572 doubles, 311 homers and 1,332 RBIs. ... won the 1999 AL MVP with Texas, hitting .332 with 116 runs scored, 35 home runs, 25 stolen bases and .558 slugging percentage. ... selected to 14 All-Star Games. ... won a record 13 Gold Glove Awards. ... seven-time Silver Slugger Award winner. ... holds major league record for games caught (2,427) and putouts by a catcher (12,376). ... ranked first in the AL in catching potential base stealers nine times. ... received 76 per cent of the votes to become just the second catcher, along with Johnny Bench, elected on the first ballot. ... won a World Series with the Marlins in 2003. ... one of only six players in MLB history with a minimum .295 average, 2,800 hits, 550 doubles, 300 home runs and 1,300 RBIs, joining Hank Aaron, Barry Bonds, George Brett, Stan Musial, and Albert Pujols. ... retired in 2011.

___

ALLAN HUBER "BUD" SELIG: Born July 30, 1934, in Milwaukee. ... in 1970 led group that purchased the Seattle Pilots out of bankruptcy and moved the team to Milwaukee, changing the nickname to the Brewers. ... was part of the owners' collusion from 1985-87 that resulted in a $280 million in damages given to the players. ... was named interim commissioner after Fay Vincent resigned in September 1992 and served in that role for six years. ... in July 1998 was named commissioner and served in that capacity for 22 years, the second-longest tenure behind Kennesaw Mountain Landis, baseball's first commissioner, who died in office after serving 25 years. ... a players' strike in August 1994 forced Selig to cancel the World Series, a first, and lasted into the next season during the Steroids Era. ... led the game into a long stint of labour peace that saw revenues balloon from $1 billion to $11 billion and the construction of 20 new ballparks. ... helped formulate a strong drug program. ... instrumental in approval of interleague play, expansion of playoffs, dividing each league into three divisions with wild cards, video review and revenue-sharing. ... retired in January 2015.

___

JOHN SCHUERHOLZ: Born Oct. 1, 1940, in Baltimore. ... got start in baseball as an administrative assistant for the Baltimore Orioles from 1967-68. ... joined the expansion Kansas City Royals in 1969. ... spent 22 years there, rising through the ranks to general manager and serving in that role from 1981-90. ... became GM of the Atlanta Braves from 1990-2007 before resigning. ... named team president in 2007 and served in that capacity until 2016. ... was named vice chairman of the team in 2016. ... built two World Series champions, the 1985 Royals and 1995 Braves, and his teams also captured 15 division titles.

___