Dodgers place Dayton on DL, call up catcher Kyle Farmer

LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers placed LHP Grant Dayton on the 10-day disabled list with a recurring neck problem, and recalled catcher Kyle Farmer from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday.

Dayton, 1-1 with a 4.94 ERA for Los Angeles this season, had pitched twice for the Dodgers, giving up four runs in 1 1/3 innings with a blown save, since returning from his first DL stint.

Farmer hit a combined .326 with nine homers and 47 RBIs, starting his season with Double-A Tulsa before joining Oklahoma City in late May.

The Dodgers also announced the acquisition of RHP Luke Farrell from the Kansas City Royals for cash considerations.

Farrell, 26, made one start this season for the Royals, giving up five runs in 2 2/3 innings against Minnesota in his major league debut on July 1. He was 7-4 with a 4.07 ERA with Triple-A Omaha with 94 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings.