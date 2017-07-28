Jets not buying into skeptics' dismal outlook for season
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — There has been plenty of chatter about the New York Jets this
They've got a three-man quarterback competition, a revamped roster that's minus lots of familiar faces, and a growing number of skeptics who believe the Jets will have trouble winning a game, let alone contend for a playoff spot.
"The outside world's not in here," nose tackle Steve McLendon said Friday as the players reported for training camp. "That's the difference. We're not really worried about what they say. It's not about proving them wrong, it's about doing what we're supposed to do. And the first thing we did today was show up."
As for the new-look locker room, the defiant Jets insist they don't share the doomsday sentiments.
"We believe in each other," McLendon said. "It's that short and sweet. We believe in each other."
After a 10-6 season in which they barely missed the playoffs in Todd Bowles' first year as coach, the Jets struggled through a brutal 5-11 campaign derailed by injuries and inconsistency. General manager Mike Maccagnan cleared the roster of several high-priced veterans, with the likes of Darrelle Revis, Brandon Marshall, Eric Decker, Nick Mangold and David Harris jettisoned by the Jets.
The rebuild for the future is in full effect, and that means there are likely some rough days ahead.
Marshall saw that coming and asked the Jets to cut him during the
"It doesn't matter. He's not here," running back Matt Forte said of his former teammate. "He hasn't been here the whole
But Marshall is hardly alone in his assessment of the Jets. The over/under for total victories set by many betting lines has New York at five, with taking the under an increasingly attractive proposition.
One of the major reasons is the lack of clarity at the quarterback position. Much-
McCown signed a one-year, $6 million contract in the
The Jets will spend the summer evaluating whether Petty or Hackenberg can establish himself as a potential starter. Meanwhile, the 38-year-old McCown fully expects to be under
"That's the goal and why I came here, is to play," McCown said. "I've gone a number of different places and just been the backup, but the opportunity to compete and play and continue to grow and build my process and grow as a player, I don't think that can ever end."
McCown was unsure how the Jets will split the snaps between the quarterbacks during training camp, but the veteran worked primarily with the first-team
"We'll see how they go," McCown said. "We'll take the reps and whenever they call our names, we'll go out there and be ready to go. That's my mindset."
Linebacker Demario Davis played with McCown in Cleveland last year and called the quarterback "one of the most legit human beings I've ever met." Davis added that McCown's high character and leadership abilities are attributes from which a young team can benefit.
Davis sees lots of similarities between the Jets and those Browns, who went 1-15 with a young, inexperienced roster. He said New York has more veterans, but knows many people outside the facility have a dismal outlook for the Jets this season.
"You really kind of have to block out the noise," Davis said. "It's very early. You've got to put in the work. It's training camp, Day One. You've got a long road ahead of you."
NOTES: RG Brian Winters doesn't expect any limitations after having rotator cuff surgery in the
