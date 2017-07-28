Langer shares lead at rainy, windy Senior British Open

BRIDGEND, Wales — Bernhard Langer shot a 3-under 74 in rain and wind Friday at Royal Porthcawl to hold onto a share of the Senior British Open lead.

The 59-year-old German star was tied at 1 over with Americans Tom Lehman (72), Steve Flesch (71) and Billy Mayfair (72) and Argentina's Mauricio Molina (73). American Dennis Clark (72) was 2 over.

Periods of steady rain and wind gusting over 35 mph sent the scores soaring, with the average score of 78.515 second only in tournament history to the 80.118 in 2005 in the first round at Royal Aberdeen. The 36-hole cut came at 13 over, second since the tournament became a PGA Tour Champions event to the 15 over in 2005.

Langer won by 13 strokes the last time the tournament was held on the south Wales course, finishing at 18 under in 2014. He also won the 2010 event at Carnoustie.