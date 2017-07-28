Martin Flores takes clubhouse lead at RBC Canadian Open at 12-under par

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Martin Flores shot a 6-under 66 to take the clubhouse lead in second-round action Friday at the RBC Canadian Open.

Flores has a 12-under, 132 total for a one-shot lead over Matt Every. Ryan Ruffels, Vijay Singh and Kevin Chappell were tied for third at 10-under.

"I was really pleased with my day," said Flores who teed off at No. 10. "Starting on the back, sprinkled some birdies and able to capitalize on 16 and 18, two par 5s."

Every and Chappell started the day in a five-way tie atop the leaderboard with Ollie Schniederjans, Hudson Swafford and Brandon Hagy.

Graham DeLaet of Weyburn, Sask., shot a 4-under 68 for the second straight round to stand as the low Canadian at 8-under.

"I'm in the hunt," DeLaet said. "Just to make the cut here is pretty good for me.

"I'm happy with where I'm at. I think it's going to take two really good rounds on the weekend or something really special one of the two days. But I'm in the mix, so I'm excited about it."

Nick Taylor (72) of Abbotsford, B.C., David Hearn (72) of Brantford, Ont., and Bryn Parry (71) of North Vancouver, B.C., were tied at 3-under.

Adam Hadwin (69), also from Abbotsford, will likely miss the cut after finishing at even par. The cut will likely be set at 3-under once play finishes Friday.

"Yes I'm struggling. No I'm not having any fun doing it. I will find it and I will be a better player than before," Hadwin tweeted Thursday night after shooting a 75.