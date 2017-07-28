Mets place T.J. Rivera on DL, activate Neil Walker

SEATTLE — The New York Mets have placed infielder T.J. Rivera on the 10-day disabled list with a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right arm.

The Mets announced the move on Friday ahead of a three-game series in Seattle. New York activated infielder Neil Walker from the 10-day disabled list to take Rivera's spot. Walker has been out since mid-June with a hamstring injury.

The move with Rivera is retroactive to Thursday after he was unable to play in the series finale against San Diego due to the injury. Rivera has received a platelet rich plasma injection in the elbow and will be re-examined in a couple of weeks to determine if surgery will be the best course of action.

Rivera was batting .290, fourth-best among rookies in the National League.