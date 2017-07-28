Minor league pitchers Berroa, Cox suspended for drug tests

NEW YORK — Free agent pitcher Silvestre Berroa has been suspended for 72 games under baseball's minor league drug program following a positive test for a banned performance-enhancing substance, and Los Angeles Angels pitcher Aaron Cox was banned for 50 games after a positive test for a prohibited stimulant.

Berroa tested positive for Boldenone and metabolite, and for metabolites of Stanozolol, the commissioner's office said Friday. Cox tested positive for Methylphenidate and its metabolite. That drug is sold under the name Ritalin and is used to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.

Berroa, a 20-year-old left-hander, was released July 19 after three seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers' team in the Dominican Summer League. He was 3-1 with a 1.50 ERA and one save in 11 relief appearances this season.

Cox, a 22-year-old right-hander, was a 19th-round draft pick two years ago. He has not pitched this season after getting hit in the eye by a batted ball during spring training.

There have been 53 suspensions this year under the minor league drug program and five under the major league program.

___