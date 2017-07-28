Moore becomes 3rd Cowboys DL suspended by NFL
OXNARD, Calif. — A third Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman will miss the start of the season because of a suspension.
The NFL said Friday that defensive end Damontre' Moore has been suspended without pay for the first two games of the regular season for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.
Defensive end David Irving and defensive tackle Randy Gregory already were suspended.
Irving will miss the first four games for violating the NFL's policy against performance-enhancing drugs. Randy Gregory, a second-round pick who slid in the 2015 draft because of concerns over marijuana use, could miss the entire season for multiple violations of the substance abuse policy.
Cornerback Nolan Carroll, a free agent pickup from Philadelphia, faces a two-game ban over his arrest on a drunken-driving charge earlier this year.
