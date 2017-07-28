New Vikings left tackle Riley Reiff has undisclosed injury
MANKATO, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings left tackle Riley Reiff has been missing from practice due to an undisclosed injury.
Reiff left the field on a cart during the first full-team practice of training camp Thursday. He was not present Friday, but coach Mike Zimmer said Reiff remained at the facility at Minnesota State University. Zimmer declined to divulge the injury, but he said he doesn't believe it's serious.
Reiff, who signed a five-year contract worth as much as $58.75 million with $26.3 million guaranteed with the Vikings, left the Detroit Lions as a free agent. The Vikings, who used five different left tackles in 2016, made Reiff a top
