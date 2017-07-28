Phillies scratch right-hander Hellickson from start
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies scratched right-hander Jeremy Hellickson from his scheduled start on Friday night against the Atlanta Braves.
Hellickson (6-5, 4.73 ERA) was thought to be among the players the Phillies were likely to move before Monday's non-waiver trading deadline.
Right-hander Jake Thompson replaced Hellickson. Thompson has made three relief appearances for the Phillies this season, and is 3-6 with a 5.98 ERA in 13 appearances, 10 of which were starts, over his career.
