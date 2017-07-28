Predators sign C Ryan Johansen to 8-year, $64 million deal
NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators have signed top
General manager David Poile announced the deal Friday.
Poile noted he's been looking for a No. 1
The 24-year-old Johansen tied for the lead in scoring with 61 points over 82 games this season. He had 13 points in 14 playoff games this spring before acute compartment syndrome ended his
