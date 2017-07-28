Predators sign C Ryan Johansen to 8-year, $64 million deal

NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators have signed top centre Ryan Johansen to an eight-year, $64 million contract, the largest deal the franchise has ever handed out.

Poile noted he's been looking for a No. 1 centre for years and believes Johansen is poised to become an elite player in the NHL. Now the Predators have him under contract at an average of $8 million a year through the 2024-25 season, and linemates Filip Forsberg and Viktor Arvidsson are signed for the next five years.