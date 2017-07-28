Raiders sign 1st round pick Gareon Conley
A
A
Share via Email
NAPA, Calif. — The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick Gareon Conley on the eve of their first training camp practice.
Conley signed his contract Friday night and is expected to take part in practice Saturday. Oakland now has all of its draft picks under contract.
Conley was taken 24th overall in April. He had six interceptions and 15 passes
Conley's contract was complicated by the fact that a 23-year-old woman told Cleveland police that Conley raped her in a hotel bathroom on April 9. Conley has
___
More AP NFL: pro32.ap.org and twitter.com/AP_NFL
Most Popular
-
Where in the world are the tall ships from? Facts, stories and more on the vessels landing in Halifax
-
Person of interest in quadruple homicide located: Calgary Police
-
In profane rant, Trump’s communications director lobs lewd insult at Steve Bannon
-
Sackville man charged with murder after woman's remains found inside burnt-out shed