Rays acquire Steve Cishek from Mariners for Erasmo Ramirez
SEATTLE — The Tampa Bay Rays continue to bolster their bullpen for the pennant race, acquiring reliever Steve Cishek from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for versatile right-hander Erasmo Ramirez.
It was a surprising deal announced Friday by teams that are competing for the same thing, a wild card spot in the American League. Tampa Bay began the day with the second wild card spot in the AL, with Seattle 3
Cishek had appeared in 23 games this season for Seattle after recovering from major
Ramirez has appeared in 26 games, with eight starts, for the Rays this year and was 4-3 with a 4.80 ERA. He was with the Mariners from 2012-14.
