Rockies-Nationals rained out; doubleheader set for Sunday
WASHINGTON — The series opener between the Colorado Rockies and Washington Nationals was postponed because of heavy rain Friday night.
The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader Sunday.
This is the Rockies' only visit to Washington this season. Washington, the NL East leader, took three out of four games in Colorado in April.
