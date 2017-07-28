Shepherd, Chang advance to US Girls' Junior final
A
A
Share via Email
AUGUSTA, Mo. — Erica Shepherd and Jennifer Chang each won two matches Friday at Boone Valley to advance to the US Girls' Junior final.
The 16-year-old Shepherd, from Greenwood, Indiana, beat Youngin Chun of Gainesville, Florida 3 and 1 in the quarterfinals, and rallied to edge Elizabeth Moon of Forrest City, Arkansas, in 19 holes in the semifinals. The left-hander has verbally committed to attend Duke in 2019.
The 17-year-old Chang, from Cary, North Carolina, beat Calista Reyes of San Diego 4 and 2 in the quarterfinals, and topped Taylor Roberts of Parkland, Florida, 5 and 4 in the semifinals. Chang has verbally committed to attend Southern California in the fall of 2018.
Most Popular
-
Where in the world are the tall ships from? Facts, stories and more on the vessels landing in Halifax
-
In profane rant, Trump’s communications director lobs lewd insult at Steve Bannon
-
Sackville man charged with murder after woman's remains found inside burnt-out shed
-
Legal Matters: Buyer wants a discount due to a reno done without a permit