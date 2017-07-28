Shepherd, Chang advance to US Girls' Junior final

AUGUSTA, Mo. — Erica Shepherd and Jennifer Chang each won two matches Friday at Boone Valley to advance to the US Girls' Junior final.

The 16-year-old Shepherd, from Greenwood, Indiana, beat Youngin Chun of Gainesville, Florida 3 and 1 in the quarterfinals, and rallied to edge Elizabeth Moon of Forrest City, Arkansas, in 19 holes in the semifinals. The left-hander has verbally committed to attend Duke in 2019.