The Tooth Scary: Yanks' Judge visits dentist, starts vs Rays
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is back in the starting lineup, a day after he accidentally lost half of his front left tooth during a home-plate celebration.
Judge was set to play Friday night against Tampa Bay.
The AL home run leader saw a dentist earlier in the day and got a temporary fix.
On Thursday night, Judge was jarred when Brett Gardner's batting helmet accidentally popped him in the mouth. Gardner hit a winning home run in the bottom of the 11th inning and tossed his helmet as he approached the plate.
Judge picked up the helmet because he worried someone might step on it. Instead, he got hit by the helmet during all the jostling.
Judge says he will later see the dentist for a permanent fix. He was playing right field and batting third against the Rays.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Most Popular
-
In profane rant, Trump’s communications director lobs lewd insult at Steve Bannon
-
Legal Matters: Buyer wants a discount due to a reno done without a permit
-
Pedalling forward: Halifax committee sets Macdonald Bridge bikeway project in motion
-
Sackville man charged with murder after woman's remains found inside burnt-out shed