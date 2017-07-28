Top-seeded Jack Sock advances in Atlanta Open

ATLANTA — Top-seeded Jack Sock beat Israel's Dudi Sela 6-4, 6-3 on Thursday night in the American's opening match in the BB&T Atlanta Open.

Sock set up a quarterfinal match against fifth-seeded Kyle Edmund of England, a 2-6, 6-4, 7-5 winner over Germany's Peter Gojowczyk 2-6, 6-4, 7-5 in the hard-court event.

The 24-year-old Sock has three career victories, winning this year in Auckland, New Zealand, and Delray Beach, Florida.

Fourth-seeded Ryan Harrison also advanced at Atlantic Station, beating Australia's John Millman 6-7 (2), 7-6 (4), 7-5. The American will face Christopher Eubanks, a 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 winner over eighth-seeded Jared Donaldson in an all-American match.