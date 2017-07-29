Cabezas scores late goal to give Dynamo 2-2 tie with Timbers
HOUSTON — Juan Cabezas scored the tying goal for Houston in the 81st minute, Diego Valeri had a goal and an assist for Portland and the Dynamo and Timbers settled for a 2-2 draw Saturday night.
Memo Rodriguez set up Cabezas' goal that helped keep the Dynamo (9-7-6) unbeaten at home against the Timbers. Houston is 3-0-3 against Portland in Houston. The draw also extended the Dynamo's home unbeaten streak to 11 matches overall.
Valeri gave Portland (8-8-7) a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute, and Mauro Manotas tied it in the 37th. Sebastian Blanco scored in the 43rd to put the Timbers back in front.
