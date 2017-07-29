Cabezas scores late goal to give Dynamo 2-2 tie with Timbers

HOUSTON — Juan Cabezas scored the tying goal for Houston in the 81st minute, Diego Valeri had a goal and an assist for Portland and the Dynamo and Timbers settled for a 2-2 draw Saturday night.

Memo Rodriguez set up Cabezas' goal that helped keep the Dynamo (9-7-6) unbeaten at home against the Timbers. Houston is 3-0-3 against Portland in Houston. The draw also extended the Dynamo's home unbeaten streak to 11 matches overall.