Crusaders beat Chiefs 27-13 in Super Rugby semifinal

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — Winger Seta Tamanivalu scored two tries against his former team as the Crusaders beat the Chiefs 27-13 on Saturday to reach the Super Rugby final for the 12th time and to move within a match of their eighth championship.

The Hamilton-based Chiefs had an abundance of possession but the Christchurch-based Crusaders showed playoff smarts, siezing a handful of chances to score four tries that propelled them into the final for the first time since 2014.

The seven-time champions will play the winner of Saturday's second semifinal between the Johannesburg-based Lions and Wellington-based Hurricanes as they attempt to win Super Rugby for the first time since 2008.