England leads South Africa by 198 runs in 3rd test

South Africa's Vernon Philander bowls on the third day of the third test match between England and South Africa at The Oval cricket ground in London, Saturday, July 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

LONDON — Toby Roland-Jones took 5-57 on his test debut as England went to lunch at The Oval with a 198-run lead over South Africa on the third day of the third cricket test.

South Africa was all out for 175 in its first innings — 178 behind England's 353 — after resuming Saturday on 126-8 and managing to avoid any possibility of a follow-on.

Temba Bavuma scored 52 before being caught behind to give pacer Roland-Jones his five-for. Vernon Philander, fighting a viral infection, did bat and finished 10 not out.

Alastair Cook is 6 not out with Keaton Jennings undefeated on 10 as England reached the interval, which was taken early due to rain, at 20-0 in its second innings.

The four-match series is tied 1-1.

