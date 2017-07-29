Jets' Whitehead says release by Cowboys was 'shocking'
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Lucky Whitehead says being released by the Dallas Cowboys was "kind of shocking" and adds that the past week has been "crazy" for him.
The wide receiver-kick returner was claimed off waivers by the New York Jets on Wednesday, two days after the Cowboys cut him following a shoplifting charge in what turned out to be a case of mistaken identity.
In June, a man used Whitehead's identity to steal $40 worth of food and drink from a Virginia convenience store. After reports surfaced that Whitehead was arrested and subsequently cited for missing a court hearing, Dallas released him.
Whitehead says Saturday that he was confused by the whole situation and adds that he has never gotten an explanation from the Cowboys about their decision to part ways with him. Dallas executive
