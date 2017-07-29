Kamara scores 2 goals, Crew rallies to tie Real Salt Lake
SANDY, Utah — Ola Kamara scored two goals and the Columbus Crew rallied for a 2-2 draw with Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.
Kamara tied it in the 60th minute, blasting a rebound into an open net. He slipped a pass behind the
Kamara opened the scoring in the 15th, first-timing with the inside of his left foot a pass from Connor Maloney high into the net. Joao Plata converted from the spot in the 50th minute to tie it and Jefferson Savarino raced down the right sideline and beat goalkeeper Zack Steffen to give Columbus (10-11-2) a 2-1 lead in the 53rd.
Real Salt Lake outshot Columbus, which had only two shots on target, 20-13 but missed on several chances, including two that bounced off the post.
Real Salt Lake (7-12-4) is unbeaten in its last four.
