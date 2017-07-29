Kei Kamara scores twice, Revolution beat Union 3-0

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Kei Kamara scored twice, and Juan Agudelo added a late goal in the New England Revolution's 3-0 victory over the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night.

Kamara had his first multi-goal game since July 2016. He has seven goals this season

Kamara opened the scoring in the 38th minute, leaping to receive a high, arcing pass from Kelyn Rowe and beat goalkeeper John McCarthy. Kamara added his second in the 85th minute, and Agudelo put it out of reach with his eighth goal of the year four minutes later.

The Revolution (7-9-5) have won two straight following four consecutive losses.