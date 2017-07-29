Lions report for training camp, Ansah goes on PUP list
A
A
Share via Email
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have put defensive lineman Ziggy Ansah on the active/physically unable to perform list.
The team announced the move Saturday, the day the Lions reported for training camp. Their first practice is Sunday.
Detroit didn't announce what Ansah's injury was. The Lions also put guard Brandon Thomas on the PUP list and put tackle Greg Robinson and defensive end Cornelius Washington on the active/non-football injury list.
The Lions removed tackle Cyrus Kouandjio and cornerback Teez Tabor from the NFI list.
Ansah had 14
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .
Most Popular
-
Where in the world are the tall ships from? Facts, stories and more on the vessels landing in Halifax
-
Police release photo of suspect in Halifax pizza shop assault
-
Coming to see Ottawa's robot street battle? Maybe leave the car at home
-
Farmer stunned to find 10 cows killed by lightning in scene like 'war zone'