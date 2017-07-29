Mariners Haniger hit in face by pitch from Mets deGrom
SEATTLE — Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger was hit in the face by a 95 mph fastball from Mets starter Jacob deGrom in the second inning Saturday.
Haniger was down in the batter's box for a couple minutes, then was able to walk off the field with blood dripping from his mouth. He suffered a cut in his mouth and was taken off-site for further examination.
He was replaced by pinch-runner Guillermo Heredia, which loaded the bases with one out.
