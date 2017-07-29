Marquez pitches Rockies past Nationals 4-2

WASHINGTON — German Marquez carried a perfect game into the sixth inning, Trevor Story homered and the Colorado Rockies beat the Washington Nationals 4-2 on Saturday night in a matchup of playoff contenders.

Marquez (9-4) set down his first 16 batters before allowing three hits in a span of four hitters in the sixth inning. The right-hander struck out a career-high 10 while allowing two runs and three hits in seven innings in his 20th career start.

Pat Neshek, who was acquired in a trade with Philadelphia on Wednesday, pitched a perfect eighth in his Rockies debut. Greg Holland, who was activated from the paternity list Saturday, completed a 1-2-3 ninth for his 32nd save in 33 tries.

Marquez won his fourth consecutive start. He also joined teammates Kyle Freeland and Antonio Senzatela as the only rookies in the majors with at least nine victories this season.

Washington outfielder Bryce Harper went 0 for 4 to end his 19-game hitting streak. Tanner Roark (8-7) laboured through five innings, allowing four runs and five hits with four walks.

Story hit a two-run drive to right- centre in the second for his 15th homer this season. Gerardo Parra and Mark Reynolds added consecutive RBI doubles in the fifth.

Marquez struck out Adam Lind to open the sixth. Matt Wieters then poked a single to left to break up Marquez's bid for a perfect game and pinch hitter Howie Kendrick, making his Washington debut a day after he was acquired in a trade with Philadelphia, doubled.

Wilmer Difo got Washington on the board with a two-run single, but Harper struck out to end the threat.

Harper, Ryan Zimmerman, Daniel Murphy, Anthony Rendon and Lind, the Nationals' Nos. 3-7 hitters, each entered the night hitting at least .317. They combined to go 0 for 16.

MAKING MOVES

Colorado recalled outfielder Raimel Tapia from Triple-A Albuquerque, optioned right-hander Carlos Estevez to Albuquerque and designated right-hander Jordan Lyles for assignment. Estevez is 4-0 with an 8.10 ERA in 18 games with Colorado this season, while Lyles was 0-2 with a 6.94 ERA in 33 appearances.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: INF Stephen Drew was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left abdominal strain. ... General manager Mike Rizzo said RHP Stephen Strasburg came through his Saturday bullpen session well. Strasburg (right elbow nerve impingement) is eligible to be activated from the disabled list on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Rockies: Freeland (10-7, 3.64 ERA) and RHP Jon Gray (3-1, 5.84 ERA) start Sunday in a split doubleheader prompted by Friday's rainout.

Nationals: RHP Erick Fedde makes his major league debut in Sunday's first game. RHP Edwin Jackson (1-1, 3.75 ERA) gets the nod in the nightcap.

___