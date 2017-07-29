Minor league baseball team pays homage to Bruce Springsteen
LAKEWOOD, N.J. — A minor league baseball team in New Jersey is once again paying homage to one of the state's musical legends.
The Lakewood BlueClaws will become the "BruceClaws" on Saturday when the team holds the 10th annual "Bruce Springsteen Appreciation Night."
The event features a pre-game concert by a Springsteen tribute band and the first "Born to Run Beer Mile" race, in which participating fans will get a beer for each lap they complete around the field's warning track.
The team's "BruceClaws" jerseys will be auctioned off after the game with proceeds going to charity.
