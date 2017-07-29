Ramirez, Minnesota United beat DC United 4-0, snap skid

MINNEAPOLIS — Christian Ramirez scored his 11th goal of the season, Bobby Shuttleworth had four saves and Minnesota United beat D.C. United 4-0 Saturday night to snap a five-game winless streak.

Ramirez scored in the seventh minute to end Minnesota's goal drought at 358 minutes.

Shuttleworth has five shutouts this season for Minnesota (6-12-4).

Ramirez slipped behind the defence and put away a half-volley off a long, arcing pass from Kevin Molino for the first goal. Abu Danladi first-timed a feed from Molino just inside the post in the 40th and Jared Jeffrey's own goal put Minnesota up 3-0 in the 58th minute. Miguel Ibarra added a goal in stoppage time.