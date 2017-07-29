Ramirez, Minnesota United beat DC United 4-0, snap skid
MINNEAPOLIS — Christian Ramirez scored his 11th goal of the season, Bobby Shuttleworth had four saves and Minnesota United beat D.C. United 4-0 Saturday night to snap a five-game winless streak.
Ramirez scored in the seventh minute to end Minnesota's goal drought at 358 minutes.
Shuttleworth has five shutouts this season for Minnesota (6-12-4).
Ramirez slipped behind the
D.C. United (5-14-3) has lost six in a row — the longest such streak since losing a franchise-record seven straight in 2013 — and has been outscored 17-6 during that stretch.
