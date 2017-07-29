Villalba scores in stoppage time, Atlanta ties Orlando 1-1
ATLANTA — Hector "Tito" Villalba scored in stoppage time to give Atlanta United a 1-1 tie with Orlando City on Saturday.
Yamil Asad poked a through-ball to the open Villalba in the second extra minute and he beat goalkeeper Joe Bendik for his 10th goal of the season. He also scored in the 86th minute last week in Atlanta's 1-0 victory at Orlando.
Kaka opened the scoring for Orlando City (8-9-5) in the 40th minute, sending a one-timer past goalkeeper Brad Guzan.
Dom Dwyer made his debut for Orlando City after coming over from Sporting Kansas City on Tuesday in an MLS-record $1.6 million deal. He started at forward alongside Cyle Larin and played 72 minutes.
Expansion Atlanta is 10-7-4. It was United's final game in Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium. Atlanta's next home game will be at the new Mercedez-Benz Stadium.
