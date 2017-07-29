Wozniacki faces Siniakova in Bastad final
BASTAD, Sweden — Caroline Wozniacki was taken to three sets by unseeded Elise Mertens before winning 7-5, 4-6, 6-2 Saturday to advance to her second Swedish Open final.
The top-seeded Dane fired six aces on clay while her Belgian opponent had nine double faults.
Wozniacki lost the 2009 final to Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez.
Seventh-seeded Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic saved 88
Siniakova lost in last year's final to Germany's Laura Siegemund.
Third-seeded Garcia was aiming to become the first French woman in the final in five years.
