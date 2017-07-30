Aaron Judge debut jersey sells for $160,644 at auction
NEW YORK — The jersey Aaron Judge wore for his major league debut had sold at auction for $160,644.05.
Steiner Auctions conducted in the sale in online bidding that ended Saturday. The price includes commission, the company said Sunday.
Judge homered in his first big league at-bat for the New York Yankees last Aug. 13, sending a pitch from Tampa Bay's Matt Andriese off the railing above the
Judge entered Sunday tied for the major league lead in home runs with 33 this season.
