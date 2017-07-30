Buemi's hopes for second Formula E title fade after disqualification

MONTREAL — Sebastien Buemi's chances of winning a second straight Formula E championship took a major hit when he was disqualified for using an underweight car during the Hydro-Quebec Montreal ePrix race on Saturday.

Buemi's Renault electric car, which needed major work after a crash during pre-race practice, was found to be four kilograms under the 880-kilogram minimum weight.

The ruling by race stewards cost the Swiss driver the 12 points he had earned for finishing fourth.

Instead of trailing series leader Lucas Di Grassi by six points going into the season finale on Sunday, Buemi is 18 points back. He can pick up three points if he wins pole position in qualifying. There are another 25 points for finishing first and one point for the driver with the quickest lap time.

But even if he picks up the maximum points, Di Grassi would need only to finish fourth to secure the title.

Buemi destroyed the front of his car when he went into a barrier during practice. His crew worked frantically to repair it in time for the race, but Buemi was penalized 10 grid positions because some parts were replaced. Di Grassi won the race to pass Buemi for first place in driver standings.

On Sunday, Di Grassi posted the fastest lap in the first practice and Felix Rosenqvist was tops in the second, just ahead of Buemi.