Cardinals sign cornerback Tramon Williams to 1-year deal
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals signed cornerback Tramon Williams to a one-year contract Sunday.
Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
The 34-year-old Williams spent the last two seasons with Cleveland after eight years with Green Bay. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2010, helping the Packers win the Super Bowl that season.
Williams is tied for fifth among active NFL players with 30 interceptions. He has at least one interception in each of his 10 NFL seasons, tying DeAngelo Hall for the second-most among active NFL players — four behind Terence Newman.
The former Louisiana Tech star has 561 tackles, 153 passes
