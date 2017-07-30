Crowd gathering for Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Fans are making their way to the Baseball Hall of Fame inductions outside Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown.

Former stars Tim Raines, Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez, and Jeff Bagwell, longtime baseball executive John Schuerholz, and former commissioner Bud Selig are being inducted.

Fans are basking in ideal weather conditions under blue skies with a few puffy white clouds. Temperatures are expected to be around 80 degrees.