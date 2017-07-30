Gallinari out of EuroBasket after breaking bone in hand
Danilo Gallinari of the Los Angeles Clippers will miss the EuroBasket tournament after breaking a bone in his hand while playing for Italy.
Video showed Gallinari throwing a punch and striking an opponent in the head Sunday as the Italians played an exhibition game against the Netherlands for the upcoming tournament.
The Italian federation wrote on Twitter that Gallinari fractured the first metacarpal on his right hand and that the estimated recovery time was 40 days.
That should have the forward back in time for his first training camp with the Clippers, who acquired him from Denver in a three-way trade that included Atlanta.
