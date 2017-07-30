Galvis' single in 9th lifts Phillies to 2-1 win over Braves

PHILADELPHIA — Freddy Galvis hit a bases-loaded single to right field in the ninth inning to give the Philadelphia Phillies a 2-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, their second straight walk-off win.

Andrew Knapp led off the ninth with a double to left off Rex Brothers (1-2). Manager Brian Snitker lifted Brothers for Akeel Morris.

Morris walked pinch-hitter Ty Kelly to put runners on first and second. Cesar Hernandez was trying to advance the runners with a sacrifice, but his bunt stayed just inside the third-base line and Freddie Freeman's throw was not in time, loading the bases with no outs.

Galvis pulled Morris' second pitch into right to score Knapp and lift the Phillies to their fourth straight victory and eighth in the last 11.

Kelly's RBI single in the 11th on Saturday night gave Philadelphia a 4-3 win.

Hector Neris (4-4) pitched a scoreless ninth.

Odubel Herrera and Hernandez each had a pair of hits for the Phillies.

Nick Markakis had two hits for the Braves to move within three hits of reaching 2,000. Atlanta has lost seven of eight overall and eight of 10 to the Phillies this season — including all six in Philadelphia.

Both starters had outstanding outings.

Phillies right-hander Vince Velasquez matched his season high with seven scoreless innings, allowing six hits with six strikeouts and two walks.

R.A. Dickey also tied his season high by going seven innings for the eighth time, giving up one unearned run on six hits with eight strikeouts and three walks.

The Phillies took a 1-0 lead in the fourth when Herrera singled, went to second on a wild pitch, moved to third on a groundout and scored on a passed ball.

Dickey's knuckleball was moving all over the place, resulting in four wild pitches and two passed balls. But as challenging as it was for Braves catcher Kurt Suzuki, Dickey's specialty pitch also gave the Phillies fits.

The Braves tied it in the eighth off Luis Garcia, snapping his career-best scoreless innings streak at 21 2/3. Pinch-hitter Danny Santana singled, went to second on a wild pitch, third on Ender Inciarte's sacrifice bunt and scored on Brandon Phillips' groundout.

Inciarte ran into the third out in the first inning. Third-base coach Ron Washington initially waved him home as he rounded third before pointing back to the bag after shortstop Galvis made an excellent play to keep the ball in the infield. It was one of three outstanding defensive plays by Galvis.

The Phillies nearly took the lead in the sixth, but Dickey tagged out Herrera, who was trying to come home from third after another ball got away from Suzuki.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: RHP Jason Motte (back strain), on the 10-day DL since July 14, threw a perfect inning on Saturday night during a rehab appearance with Single-A Rome.

Phillies: RHP Pedro Beato (left hamstring strain) was placed on the 10-day DL after injuring himself breaking toward first base on a groundout during Saturday night's game. The Phillies recalled RHP Mark Leiter Jr. from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to replace Beato. ... Knapp was hit in the throat by a bouncing Velasquez pitch in the sixth inning, but he remained in the game.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (9-5, 3.82) takes the mound for Atlanta to conclude the four-game series on Monday afternoon.

Phillies: RHP Nick Pivetta (3-6, 5.73) gets the start for Philadelphia.

___