Kings hire Brandon Williams as assistant GM
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings have hired Brandon Williams as their assistant general manager.
General manager Vlade Divac said Sunday that Williams brings the organization a deep knowledge of player development and basketball operations, along with legal skills.
Williams spent the past four seasons as an executive with Philadelphia, most recently serving as
Williams previously spent nine seasons in the league office as director of NBA player development and associate
