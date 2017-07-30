Lee takes advantage of Webb's late struggles to win Scotland

IRVINE, Scotland — Mi Hyang Lee took advantage of Hall of Famer Karrie Webb's late double bogey to win the Ladies Scottish Open on Sunday for her second LPGA Tour title.

"I didn't believe I got a win today," said Lee, six shots back entering the round. "It was a really surprise for me."

A stroke ahead of Lee with two holes left at chilly Dundonald Links, Webb dropped a shot back with the double bogey on the par-5 17th after driving into a bunker and having to play out backward.

"I bent down, picked my tee up — thought I hit a perfect drive there," Webb said. "When I stood up, I went to tell (my caddie) Jonny (Scott) that I absolutely knotted my 3-wood exactly how I wanted and he said it kicked into the bunker. I have no idea how it did that."

Lee, playing in the group ahead of Webb, increased the margin to two with a birdie on the par-5 18th. Needing an eagle to force a playoff, Webb closed with a birdie to tie for second with Mi Jung Hur. Webb didn't know she was two strokes behind because of the lack of a leaderboard on the final hole in the tuneup event for the Ricoh Women's British Open next week at Kingsbarns.

"It's pretty bad to not have a leaderboard on the last," Webb said. "That's the first time I've ever been (at a tour event) that hasn't had a leaderboard on 18. ... We didn't know if Mi Hyang had birdied or not, because there wasn't like a loud cheer like she had."

The 42-year-old Australian reached the greenside bunker in two shots.

"Well, my bunker shot, I said to Jonny, 'I don't know if I need to hole this or get it up-and-down,'" Webb said. "Imagine if you went for it and overplayed it and you only had to get it up-and-down. I was trying to make it but also not being overly aggressive."

Lee shot a 6-under 66 to finish at 6-under 282. After playing the front nine in 5-under 31 with six birdies and a bogey, the South Korean player made eight straight pars before birdieing the last. She also was confused on 18 without a leaderboard, thinking she needed to an eagle to tie Webb.

"I thought she's going to win, so just I want to make the eagle," Lee said.

Webb, tied for the third-round lead with Sei Young Kim at 6 under, had a 73. She chipped in for eagle on the par-5 14th and bogeyed the par-4 16th before losing the lead on 17.

"Very gutted," Webb said. "I was on a high, making the eagle, and then I had a very nice up-and-down on the next. Obviously, there were nerves there, but there was a good calmness there."

She won the last of her 41 LPGA Tour titles in 2014 at the Founders Cup in Phoenix.

The 24-year-old Lee also won the LPGA Tour's 2014 Mizuno Classic in Japan.

Hur birdied the 18th for a 66.

Carlota Ciganda (70) and Cristie Kerr (72) tied for fourth at 4 under. Kim (75) tied for sixth at 3 under with Sun Young Yoo (71).

The LPGA Tour sanctioned the event for the first time, teaming with the Ladies European Tour.