Los Angeles Lakers sign rookie C Thomas Bryant
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — The Los Angeles Lakers have signed rookie
The Lakers announced the deal Sunday night.
Los Angeles acquired Bryant on draft night from the Utah Jazz, who chose him with the 42nd overall pick.
The 6-foot-10 Bryant averaged 12.6 points and 6.6 rebounds last season for the Indiana Hoosiers.
