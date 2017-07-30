McCutchen's 3 homers carry Cole, Bucs to 7-1 win vs Padres
SAN DIEGO — Andrew McCutchen hit three home runs for the third time in his career to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 7-1 win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday.
McCutchen's big day backed Gerrit Cole, who pitched seven innings of five-hit ball for the Pirates.
It was just the second win in eight games for the Pirates, who ended the Padres' four-game winning streak.
McCutchen has 22 homers. He connected with two outs in the first off left-hander Clayton Richard, with the ball clearing the fence just out of the reach of
It was McCutchen's third multi-homer game of the season and 15th of his career. He also made a nice diving catch in
Pinch-hitter Josh Bell homered in the ninth, his 19th.
Cole (9-7), who lives in Santa Ana and played at UCLA, won his second straight start and third straight decision. His only big mistake was allowing a home run by rookie Dusty Coleman to
The Pirates scored three runs in the sixth when the first four batters reached. Jose Osuna hit a two-run triple to right-
Richard (5-12) gave up seven hits and four runs in six innings, struck out five and walked two.
Richard notched his MLB-leading seventh pickoff when he caught Cole too far off the bag after reaching on a single in the third.
San Diego first baseman Jose Pirela made an impressive catch of a foul ball by Chris Stewart while diving into the stands to end the top of the eighth.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Pirates: Josh Harrison suffered discomfort in his lower left leg while stretching for the bag on a grounder in the third inning. He reached on a throwing error by shortstop Dusty Coleman and was replaced by Max Moroff. Moroff stayed in the game at second base.
Padres: C Austin Hedges (concussion) and 3B Yangervis Solarte (side) came off the DL and started.
UP NEXT
Pirates: After an off day, RHP Jameson Taillon (6-4, 4.03 ERA) is scheduled to open a home series Tuesday night against the Cincinnati reds and RHP Homer Bailey (2-5, 8.37)
Padres: After an off day, RHP Jhoulys Chacin (10-7, 4.22) is set to start the opener of a two-game series against Minnesota, with RHP Berrios (94, 3.76).