Jhonattan Vegas wins playoff for second straight Canadian Open title

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Jhonattan Vegas captured his second straight RBC Canadian Open title on Sunday after edging Charley Hoffman in a playoff.

The Venezuelian shot a 7-under 65 in the fourth round to finish the tournament at 21 under.

Hoffman, who entered Sunday atop the leaderboard with a one-stroke lead, had a 68 to force a playoff.

Ian Poulter (64) came in third at 20 under while Gary Woodland (68) was 19 under.