Jhonattan Vegas wins playoff for second straight Canadian Open title
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
OAKVILLE, Ont. — Jhonattan Vegas captured his second straight RBC Canadian Open title on Sunday after edging Charley Hoffman in a playoff.
The Venezuelian shot a 7-under 65 in the fourth round to finish the tournament at 21 under.
Hoffman, who entered Sunday atop the leaderboard with a one-stroke lead, had a 68 to force a playoff.
Ian Poulter (64) came in third at 20 under while Gary Woodland (68) was 19 under.
Mackenzie Hughes (68) of Dundas, Ont., was the top Canadian at 10 under and in a tie for 32nd. Graham DeLaet of Weyburn, Sask., fired a 71 to finish 8 under.
Most Popular
-
Halifax police find loaded handgun in vehicle during traffic stop
-
Where in the world are the tall ships from? Facts, stories and more on the vessels landing in Halifax
-
The bloody war to be ‘the next boss’ after mobster Vito Rizzuto’s death
-
Man robbed, stabbed twice near Halifax Regional Police headquarters