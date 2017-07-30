Sports

Jhonattan Vegas wins playoff for second straight Canadian Open title

Jhonattan Vegas celebrates his win at the final round of the 2017 Canadian Open at the Glen Abbey Golf Club in Oakville, Ont., on Sunday, July 30, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Jhonattan Vegas captured his second straight RBC Canadian Open title on Sunday after edging Charley Hoffman in a playoff.

The Venezuelian shot a 7-under 65 in the fourth round to finish the tournament at 21 under.

Hoffman, who entered Sunday atop the leaderboard with a one-stroke lead, had a 68 to force a playoff.

Ian Poulter (64) came in third at 20 under while Gary Woodland (68) was 19 under.

Mackenzie Hughes (68) of Dundas, Ont., was the top Canadian at 10 under and in a tie for 32nd. Graham DeLaet of Weyburn, Sask., fired a 71 to finish 8 under.

