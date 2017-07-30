Quin signs contract extension with Lions through 2019
A
A
Share via Email
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have signed safety Glover Quin to a contract extension through the 2019 season.
The 31-year-old Quin has spent the past four seasons with Detroit since signing a five-year deal in 2013. He hasn't missed a regular-season start since 2009, when he was with Houston.
Lions general manager Bob Quinn calls Quin one of Detroit's team leaders and says he's "been a consummate professional on and off the field."
Quin's 116 consecutive regular-season starts are the most among active NFL safeties.
The Lions announced the deal Sunday but did not disclose contract terms.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .
Most Popular
-
Halifax police find loaded handgun in vehicle during traffic stop
-
Where in the world are the tall ships from? Facts, stories and more on the vessels landing in Halifax
-
The bloody war to be ‘the next boss’ after mobster Vito Rizzuto’s death
-
Man robbed, stabbed twice near Halifax Regional Police headquarters