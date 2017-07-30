Rajai Davis' 2-run HR in 9th lifts A's past Twins, 5-4
OAKLAND, Calif. — Rajai Davis hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to rally the Oakland Athletics to a 5-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night.
Davis' fourth homer of the year capped a night in which he had four hits to break out of an 0-for-13 slump and helped give Oakland manager Bob Melvin his 1,000th career victory.
Davis' home run off Taylor Rogers (5-3) came after Rogers walked pinch-hitter Adam Rosales leading off the inning.
A's reliever Daniel Coulombe (2-1) struck out two batters in a scoreless inning in the top of the ninth as Oakland snapped a six-game skid.
Ryon Healy was 2 for 4 with doubles and Matt Chapman homered for the A's.
Miguel Sano hit a two-run homer and Zack Granite and Eduardo Escobar each had two hits for the Twins, who lost for the fifth time in six games.
