Saturday's Games

CFL
Saskatchewan 38 Toronto 27
Calgary 60 Hamilton 1
MLB
American League
L.A. Angels 6 Toronto 5
N.Y. Yankees 5 Tampa Bay 4
Detroit 5 Houston 3
Cleveland 5 Chicago White Sox 4
Boston 9 Kansas City 8 (10 innings)
Baltimore 4 Texas 0
Oakland 5 Minnesota 4
National League
L.A. Dodgers 2 San Francisco 1
Philadelphia 4 Atlanta 3 (11 innings)
Colorado 4 Washington 2
Chicago Cubs 2 Milwaukee 1 (11 innings)
Miami 7 Cincinnati 3
Arizona 7 St. Louis 1
San Diego 4 Pittsburgh 2
Interleague
Seattle 3 N.Y. Mets 2
MLS
New York 4 Montreal 0
Vancouver 4 FC Dallas 0
Orlando City 1 Atlanta United FC 1
New England 3 Philadelphia 0
Columbus 2 Real Salt Lake 2
Minnesota United 4 D.C. United 0
Portland 2 Houston 2
San Jose 1 Colorado 0
Sporting Kansas City 3 Chicago 2
Seattle 0 Los Angeles 0
