Sports

Saturday's Games

Saturday's Games

CFL

Saskatchewan 38 Toronto 27

Calgary 60 Hamilton 1

---

MLB

American League

L.A. Angels 6 Toronto 5

N.Y. Yankees 5 Tampa Bay 4

Detroit 5 Houston 3

Cleveland 5 Chicago White Sox 4

Boston 9 Kansas City 8 (10 innings)

Baltimore 4 Texas 0

Oakland 5 Minnesota 4

National League

L.A. Dodgers 2 San Francisco 1

Philadelphia 4 Atlanta 3 (11 innings)

Colorado 4 Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 2 Milwaukee 1 (11 innings)

Miami 7 Cincinnati 3

Arizona 7 St. Louis 1

San Diego 4 Pittsburgh 2

Interleague

Seattle 3 N.Y. Mets 2

---

MLS

New York 4 Montreal 0

Vancouver 4 FC Dallas 0

Orlando City 1 Atlanta United FC 1

New England 3 Philadelphia 0

Columbus 2 Real Salt Lake 2

Minnesota United 4 D.C. United 0

Portland 2 Houston 2

San Jose 1 Colorado 0

Sporting Kansas City 3 Chicago 2

Seattle 0 Los Angeles 0

---

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular