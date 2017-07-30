Seahawks open camp minus Malik McDowell after accident

RENTON, Wash. — An off-season that was filled with drama for the Seattle Seahawks added another layer on Sunday as rookie defensive tackle Malik McDowell did not report for the start of training camp after being involved in a vehicular accident earlier in July.

Seattle's first day of camp was overshadowed by McDowell's absence. The team released a statement that McDowell is home recovering from the injuries and that team doctors have been in communication about his recovery.

Shortly after Seattle's first practice concluded, McDowell tweeted a statement saying his injuries are not career threatening.

"I appreciate all the concern about my health. I just want to clear the air. I am doing well and expect to rejoin my teammates in Seattle in the next few days. My injury is not life or career threatening as some have speculated.

"I am grateful for the support I have received from the Seahawks organization, my doctors and my family. You will see me back on the field in the near future," McDowell's statement said.

McDowell was placed on the reserve/did not report list which opened up a spot on the 90-man roster for the Seahawks to sign defensive tackle Rodney Coe. When asked if McDowell may not play this season, Seattle coach Pete Carroll said, "We'll see. I don't know that."

In the statement issued by the team and read by a team spokesman, the Seahawks said "At this point it's important for Malik to stay home and rest. We consider this a long-term relationship and will do whatever is in the best interest of Malik."

Carroll was vague in his comments about the situation.

"It's challenging. He had extraordinarily high hopes to be here and be with us and he's not able to," Carroll said. "Everything is above board and clear what we're doing, but it's going to take a little while."

McDowell was Seattle's first selection in last spring's draft, taken in the second round out of Michigan State. At 6-foot-6 and nearly 300 pounds, McDowell was expected to be a major contributor in Seattle's defensive line rotation as a rookie with the potential to rush from the inside or line up as a defensive end.

Seattle was thrilled when it was able to trade out of the first round, acquire additional picks, and still land a prized defensive lineman with the 35th overall selection.

That optimism is on hold, at least until McDowell gets to Seattle and his status can be assessed by the team.

"We're just hoping he has a really good recovery. It's unfortunate," Carroll said.

As expected wide receiver Tyler Lockett and cornerback DeShawn Shead began training camp on the physically unable to perform list as both continue to recover from major injuries late last season.

Lockett is clearly ahead in his recovery from breaking two bones in his lower right leg and Carroll said his stint on PUP won't be very long.

Shead suffered a torn ACL in Seattle's playoff loss to Atlanta and recently had a minor follow-up procedure to fix a cartilage issue in his knee. Carroll said the new surgery should help Shead's overall recovery time.

Also not practicing on the first day were rookie offensive lineman Justin Senior and off-season signing Dion Jordan. Jordan was placed on the non-football injury list as he continues to recover from knee surgery.

Notes: The Seahawks have brought back fullback Marcel Reece and signed former first-round pick Marcus Smith, who was cut by Philadelphia earlier this week. Reece spent six total games last season with the Seahawks — four regular season and two playoff games — after being released by Oakland. Smith was a bust with the Eagles and was cut earlier this week. "We see him as an outside (linebacker) and a nickel pass rusher as well. Really good athlete, hungry to prove it," Carroll said. ... Second-year RB C.J. Prosise reported for camp on Saturday, but missed the first practice as he was sick.

