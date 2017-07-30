Sports

Winnipeg to host FOX UFC Fight Night at MTS Centre in December

Kevin Donnelly, senior vice-president of venues and entertainment at True North Sports and Entertainment, speaks to media at the MTS Centre in May 2017.

Jessica Botelho-Urbanski / Metro Order this photo

Kevin Donnelly, senior vice-president of venues and entertainment at True North Sports and Entertainment, speaks to media at the MTS Centre in May 2017.

Winnipeg's MTS Centre will host a UFC Fight Night event this December.

The mixed-martial arts promotion announced its fourth-quarter schedule on Saturday night, pegging Winnipeg to host the FOX UFC Fight Night on Dec. 16.

Eleven other events were announced from Oct. 7 to Dec. 30, spanning six countries. Winnipeg was the only Canadian city on the list.

Specific fights have not yet been announced.

Winnipeg hosted a UFC pay-per view event, UFC 161, in June 2013.  

