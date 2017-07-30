Winnipeg to host FOX UFC Fight Night at MTS Centre in December
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Winnipeg's MTS Centre will host a UFC Fight Night event this December.
The mixed-martial arts promotion announced its fourth-quarter schedule on Saturday night, pegging Winnipeg to host the FOX UFC Fight Night on Dec. 16.
Eleven other events were announced from Oct. 7 to Dec. 30, spanning six countries. Winnipeg was the only Canadian city on the list.
Specific fights have not yet been announced.
Winnipeg hosted a UFC pay-per view event, UFC 161, in June 2013.
Most Popular
-
The bloody war to be ‘the next boss’ after mobster Vito Rizzuto’s death
-
Masked man wearing rubber boots robs gas station in Nova Scotia
-
‘There was a big ball of fire’: Air Canada flight makes emergency landing at Pearson
-
Where in the world are the tall ships from? Facts, stories and more on the vessels landing in Halifax