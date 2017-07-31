Bucks re-sign restricted free agent guard Tony Snell
MILWAUKEE — The Bucks have re-signed restricted free agent guard Tony Snell, bringing back a backcourt starter and one of the team's best defenders.
Snell set career highs in 2016-17 in points (8.5) and 3-point shooting (40.6
Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the club on Monday.
Snell was acquired in October from the Chicago Bulls for guard Michael Carter-Williams. He was taken in the first round with the 20th overall pick by the Bulls in the 2013 draft.
